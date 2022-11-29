Zootopia+ Director Felt A Daunting Pressure To Have The Series Withstand The Test Of Time – Exclusive

Correy was an animator on the original Zootopia and rose to become co-director alongside Josie Trinidad on Zootopia+, which features six short films featuring such beloved characters as parent-bunnies Bonnie and Stu Hopps and the larger-than-life arctic shrew Mr. Big. But while bringing such anthropomorphic animated animals back to life for the small screen was fun, Correy couldn’t get the Disney legacy out of his mind.

“The scary thing is knowing that the thing you create will be on the shelf by 100 years of everything from ‘Steamboat Willie’ and ‘Snow White’ to ‘Encanto’ and ‘Strange World’ and the upcoming ‘Wish’ . ‘ Korrey says. “There’s a bit of pressure that this has to stand the test of time. But once you start making those things, everyone really puts their effort into it and focuses on bringing that vision to life in the way they do best. There’s no other place like Disney Animation.”

Correy adds, “I’ve been learning directing over the past few years and every project is challenging for its own reason. It’s scary, but luckily I’ve had great partners with both of them [co-director Trinidad] and [producer] Nathan [Curtis], and we worked with a wonderful team… You learn from each other. I tried to soak up every minute of it.”

Zootopia+ is now streaming exclusively on Disney+.