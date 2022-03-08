“Zoe Kravitz Is The Cat Woman Of Dreams” Taylor Swift’s Favorite Singer Fangirling Over Zoe Kravitz’s Cat Woman?

Since the premiere of the film, Robert Pattinson has been well praised for his performance and looks as Batman, but Zoe Kravitz, who played Catwoman in the film, has also been widely praised for her performance and appearance.

Taylor Swift, the multi-platinum selling artist, is one of the many admirers of Zoe Kravitz. Zoe Kravitz’s performance as a cat woman, though, is the greatest we’ve seen from a cat woman in a long time.

On her Instagram storey, Taylor Swift posted a snapshot of herself and Zoe Kravitz watching The Batman movie in theatres, with a picture of Zoe holding a bat-related object.

In the caption, she referred to Zoe Kravitz as “the cat woman of dreams” and tagged her. Robert Pattinson’s performance as Batman was “phenomenal,” Swift said.

Taylor Swift’s fondness for cat women comes as no surprise, given her lifelong devotion to the feline species. Both Taylor Swift and Zoe Kravitz have known each other for a long time.

They were even quarantined together and are pillars of support for one another. Swift’s respect for actress Zoe Kravitz and her role as Catwoman, rather than her affection for Kravitz as a friend, was evident on her Instagram.

On March 4th, 2022, The Batman was released and generated a global box office total of 248.5 million USD.

Critics are raving about Kravitz’s performance as Catwoman, Selina Kyle, in The Batman, despite the fact that she was rejected for the role in Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Dark Knight’ because she was urban.

Since Zoe Kravitz has established a standard for Catwoman in the DC Universe, future Catwomen are sure to be judged against Kravitz’s Catwoman to see if their acting has reached Kravitz’s level.