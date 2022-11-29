‘Zero Point’! Spoilers, Plot & Release Date

This week marks the final release of Blue Lock Chapter 198. In the last chapter, Isagi was seen trying to understand that there was a lot of self-centrism in the game. Each player tried to prove a point to one or the other. And so did the pro players, including Noa and Chris Prince. But things are set to change with the new outing. Without taking up much of your time, here’s everything you need to know about the latest chapter.

In the upcoming chapter, Isagi will pass the ball to Nagi only to see Chris have the ball. But many players will come to the game to steal a chance to score. It will be interesting to see what the “miracle” will be!

Blue Lock Chapter 198: What Will Happen Next?

The title of the next chapter of Blue Lock is 0 Points. The chapter begins with the duel between Reo and Nagi. For some reason everyone in the game had forgotten that they are here to play. Instead, people attack each other. This is something Isagi will recognize for himself. He will quickly understand that this would be Reo’s last chance to overtake Nagi. But as soon as he kicks the ball, he goes to Chris.

This is where the whole game turns around. And Noa will face Assmann. He will taunt him that it’s time to go. But he will insist that he wants to work overtime. This is how the ball is passed from one man to another. At the end of Blue Lock Chapter 198, Isagi Nagi will steal the ball again.

Summary of the previous chapter!

Blue Lock Chapter 197’s title was “Protagonists”. The chapter started with Isagi cutting the expected goal from Yukimiya. But at the same time he kept thinking that he and Yukimiya couldn’t understand each other. But Isagi then understood that Yukimiya believed he was the protagonist in Blue Lock. In fact, even Reo had the same belief. The game resumed soon after.

With the run, Isagi realized he had been using his teammates as characters in his story. And it was too selfish on his part. However, he wanted to go forward and reach the ultimate goal. In the final scene of the chapter, Reo made the decision that he would follow Nagi of all people. But the gate hasn’t been cast yet.

Fans will soon know what “zero point” means. And the good thing is that there is no break in the release of the new chapter. So, the final release date of Blue Lock Chapter 198 is November 30, 2022. Fans can get all the chapters of the manga on Kodansha official pages only. Finally, keep an eye on The Anime Daily for all the updates right here.