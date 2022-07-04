Zephyr Meets A New Foe! Release Date

advertisement

Zephyr and his team will fight for their lives in Chapter 55 of Reincarnation Of The Suicidal Battle God. Altair and Zephyr set out to the Elven Forest to find herbs that would help them cure deadly poison. Altair’s forces were badly injured and Zephyr had to help them heal. However, it wouldn’t be easier for them to collect the herbs from the elven forest, especially if they were against humanity.

Elves will attack them as soon as they reach the middle of the forest. Zephyr will soon find a lost friend. But things will not go in his favor. He will fight with him. But something tragic will happen. Will Zephyr be able to protect its members? Read on to find out more.

Reincarnation of the Suicidal Battle God Chapter 55: What Will Happen Next?

Sir Zephyr spoke the dragonspeak, which opened the door to the watchtower. It left the elven guards amazed. So the mastermind behind this plan urged everyone to join the forces. But Zephyr attacked them. However, an arrow landed on him, reminding Zephyr of the divine archer Dariel. Well, Dariel was the one who always told Zephyr stories about the forest. But things are very different now and they will fight. In the meantime, Ned and Captain Regulus will try to protect Philip and others. Soon Altair’s army will reach them and support them in battle.

Zephyr will focus on Dariel and they will use their powers to attack each other. However, Zephyr will manage to remind Dariel of her past. So Dariel will ask them why they want to visit the watchtower and after learning their motive he will allow them to enter the elf tower. However, the members of the elven forces will be against it. But Dariel will convince them and allow Zephyr to collect the herbs that will be useful to create a cure for the deadly poison.

A short summary!

Previously, in Chapter 54 of Reincarnation Of The Suicidal Battle God, Sir Zephyr and his party reached the middle of the Elven Forest. At the same time, Altair’s army and their loyal comrade enter the forest from the opposite direction. They tried their best to stay as close as possible to avoid a mishap. Meanwhile, Zephyr reminisced about his time in the forest with his elf friend. He remembered that his elf friend used to tell him stories around the bonfire to pass the time.

Shortly thereafter, he sensed something and asked Ned to protect the trade guide. Soon a face of twigs and leaves appeared, beckoning them to return. Zephyr took his sword to attack it, but Altair chose to speak with that face. She told him that they had entered the elven forest to talk about a conversation. But the monster reminded her of her brother and how he wanted to use the forest. After a brief conversation, a beam of rays appeared to strike Altair, but Zephyr shielded them with his cloak. Later the fight started.

Reincarnation Of The Suicidal Battle God follows a steady release pattern. Chapter 55 will be released on July 9, 2022. It will finally reveal the fate of Zephyr and his crew. Stay tuned. The Anime Daily keeps you updated.