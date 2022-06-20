Zephyr Meets A Monster! Release Date

advertisement

Reincarnation Of A Suicidal Battle God Chapter 54 will focus on the fight between Zephyr and the monster. Well it’s been a week and fans are curious to know more about the upcoming chapter. In the previous chapter, Zephyr managed to befriend Captain Regulus Danakil, son of Lord Danakil. Later, Altair Justina convinced Captain Regulus to join them in their expedition.

Now, in the upcoming chapter, Zephyr and the group head into an uncharted territory. You must remain vigilant as the location’s mana is extremely high and dense. So it will leave a great impact on them. Meanwhile, Zephyr will deal with a challenging situation. Read on to find out more.

Reincarnation of a Suicidal Battle God Chapter 54: What Will Happen Next?

Sir Zephyr and the party made their way to the verdant elven forest to find the herbs for the poison’s antidote. Although Zephyr can cure the poison, it will soon spread throughout the body within a week, so he needs an antidote to help his patients get rid of this poison. However, he notices someone in the forest and decides to find whoever is there. So he enters Mana all by himself and finds a monster keeping an eye on her.

Before he can launch an attack, the monster will hit him, leaving him wounded. However, he will return in full force and will use his energy to kill the monster. After defeating the monster, he finds himself surrounded by monsters. However, they will have one thing in common. Zephyr will finally learn that they are all Altair’s army that appeared before them and they have entered the mana. But the army does not fight with the power of mana and ends up destroying their minds.

A short summary!

The 53rd chapter began with Sir Zephyr reminiscing about his past as he was remembered as the Poison King. He had knowledge of the deadly poison that used a Dragonoid’s blood as its main ingredient. Sir Grimes was afflicted with a deadly poison, so Sir Zephyr used the poisonous needle to heal him. Soon Altair Justina heard something and went in that direction. She saw Captain Regulus Danakil arrive on shore and met with the merchant lord Philip. She grilled him for calling for a dragon attack.

He was about to leave when he heard a scream and went in one of the directions of the hut. He saw Sir Grimes covered in poisonous needles. So, without a second thought, he launched an attack on Sir Zephyr. But soon Ophelia stepped in and stopped him. Later, Altair revealed that goddess Aria had sent Zephyr to help them. After a serious discussion, they all went to the green elven forest.

Reincarnation of a Suicidal Battle God Chapter 54: Release Date

Reincarnation Of A Suicidal Battle God is currently on hiatus for a week. But no need to worry. This is because Chapter 54 will be released soon on June 23, 2022. It will finally reveal the fate of Zephyr and his group. Stay tuned. The Anime Daily keeps you updated.