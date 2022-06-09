Zendaya And Andrew Garfield Reflect On That Heartfelt No Way Home Scene

During Variety’s latest Actors on Actors series, the outlet strategically placed Zendaya and Andrew Garfield together so the duo could gush about their time together on Spider-Man: No Way Home. The Marvel actors, of course, talked about their big scene together, which is widely considered one of the best moments in the film (via CinemaBlend).

Speaking to Zendaya about the film, Garfield said, “It’s about brotherhood. And I love the idea that Tom’s Peter might have met the same fate as Andrew’s Peter if Andrew hadn’t somehow come into this universe and learned from the mistakes of the past – and made sure my younger brother and his love didn’t do that suffer the same fate.”

In fact, back in January 2022, Garfield admitted to Variety that catching MJ was the moment that led him to appear in the crossover film.

For her part, Zendaya loved the scene just as much. Reflecting on her first read of the script, she said. “I remember reading that made me very happy.” And as they continued their discussion, Zendaya revealed that the emotional scene was the first the duo had shot together. “‘I met you yesterday. Thanks for catching me you must cry Sorry,'” Zendaya explained hilariously.

Garfield described the process of filming the scene as intense, which seems to be a blessing as he found the rest of the shoot giddy and upbeat. The heartfelt “No Way Home” scene was clearly a big moment for everyone involved, and while it remains to be seen what “Spider-Man” projects Garfield has in store for the future, it’s fantastic that his Peter got the bittersweet degree earned.