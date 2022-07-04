Yuya Changes Everything! Release Date

advertisement

Yuya finally finds a way to deal with his fans and his strict routine in Kami Kuzu Idol Episode 2. Yuya had problems with his work. He thought becoming an idol would be easy and easy to earn. But it wasn’t true. In fact, being an idol was a challenge. He had to train hard and stay as lively as possible to remain a fan favorite. But soon things changed.

Now he will enjoy his time as an idol thanks to Asahi. She will help him to do his job. While Asahi will use this opportunity to follow her dream, Yuya will use it to skip training and other things. His manager will also be surprised by his behavior. Read on to find out more.

Kami Kuzu Idol Episode 2: What Will Happen Next?

Finally, after a year, Asahi performed on stage thanks to Yuya, and everyone was happy to see Yuya in a good mood. Soon, Yuya’s merch set sold out and many people cheered him on. They were glad to see this change in him. But only he knew how that happened. Yuya will ask Asahi to stay with him and use his body to perform in front of others. It will help Yuya enjoy the idol lifestyle and money. He doesn’t want to follow the strict routine instead of Yuya, Asahi will work on it, and it will help him gain more popularity.

Her deputy manager Hitomi Shinano will be surprised to see this and wonder how Yuya has changed so much. She will talk to Yuya and he will act like he understood what she was trying to tell him and now he will work hard to win his fans’ love and attention. Yoshino will be happy to hear this and they will prepare for another concert. On the other hand, Yuya gets to know Asahi better. He will search for her and they will continue to bond more closely.

A short summary!

Kami Kuzu Idol Episode 1 opened with Yuya Niyado and Yoshino. Yoshino was in high spirits and encouraged everyone to stay with them for their next performance, but Yuya wasn’t on the right track. Yoshino asked Yuya to say something to his fans and instead of encouraging them, he gave a lame answer. After learning of Yuya’s behavior, her deputy manager, Hitomi Shinano, urged Yuya to change his behavior. Otherwise she would fire him. Yoshino was stressed, but Yuya didn’t mind. He just wanted easy money. But being an idol was tedious as he had to follow a strict routine and practice hard. So Yuya decided to spend some time alone.

He was enjoying his coffee when he heard a voice. Yuya was amazed when he saw a girl sitting next to him. She was none other than Asahi Mogami, who asked if he could see her. Yuya nodded yes, wondering why she was asking such a question. At first he thought that maybe her teammates bullied her a lot. But when Yoshino came to Yuya, he asked him about Asahi. So Yoshino told him that she was a popular idol who died a year ago. Yuya seemed surprised but asked Yoshino to leave him alone. Later, Asahi told Yuya how she died, but she wanted to enjoy being an idol despite what happened to her. They later came to a mutual agreement. Now Asahi could use Yuya’s body to act as an idol.

Kami Kuzu Idol Episode 2 will air Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 1:53pm JST. It will be available on Japanese local TV stations such as BS11, AT-X and TV Tokyo. You can also stream the second episode on HIDIVE. Stay tuned. The Anime Daily keeps you updated.