Yurei Deco TV anime trailer PV reveals Summer 2022 release date and cast

Berry by Yurei Deco. Photo credit: Science Saru

Yurei Deco’s release date is July 3, 2022. A new TV anime trailer directed by Yurei Deco has been released, revealing the main cast of the show. A key visual was also released along with the trailer.

The anime was first announced in February this year, with a small teaser PV revealing a summer 2022 release. The show will air July 3, 2022 on TOKYO MX, July 4, 2022 on BS4 and July 5, 2022 on MBS. Crunchyroll will also stream the series on July 3, 2022.

A trailer PV for the anime was released in March 2022 and includes footage of the upcoming anime. This new trailer uses mostly the same footage from the previous PV and introduces us to the main characters.

The trailer reveals the main cast and also includes the OP’s anime theme song, 1,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 LOVE, performed by Clammbon and arranged by DÉ DÉ MOUSE.

Here is the trailer PV released by the production team EMOTION Label Youtube Channel:

Cast and staff by Yurei Deco

Yurei Deco, also spelled You0 DECO (the number zero is pronounced “rei” in Japanese), is an original anime series written by Dai Satou. The story is based on the adventures of Huckleberry Finn by Mark Twain.

According to the official website, the story revolves around Berry.

One day, a girl named Berry meets Hack and his crew, who call themselves the gh0sts. To solve the mystery of Phantom Zero and the Zero Phenomenon, they form the Yurei Detective Club. And over time, Berry will discover the secrets of the island…

The main cast for the anime includes:

Mira Kawakatsu as Berry

Anna Nagase, best known as Ushio in Summertime Render, as a hack

Miyu Irino, best known as Emiya Kiritsugu in Fate/Zero, as Finn

Setsuji Sato, best known as Aijima in The Tatami Galaxy, as Hank

Sayuri Sadaoka, best known as Sayuri Ichinose in Rent-a-Girlfriend, as Madmam 44

Rie Kugimiya, best known for paying Kagura in Gintama as a smiley face

The voice actor for Mister Watson has yet to be announced

Tomohisa Shimoyama, best known for his role in The Night Is Short, Walk on Girl, is directing the anime as Science Saru. Dai Satou, best known for Ergo Proxy, is in charge of the scripts. Akira Homma designs the characters with music by Mito (Clambon), Kotaro Saito and Yebisu303.

Here is the key visual released by the production team:

Main characters of Yurei Deco. Photo credit: Science Saru

Pre-screening of the show

On June 25, 2022, there will be an online preview of the first three episodes of Yurei Deco via Zoom. After the screening there will be a talk show where the celebrity cast and staff will be present.

For more information about the series, visit Yurei Deco’s official anime website.