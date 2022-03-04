You’ve Earned It, Jungkook! Graduating From Global Cyber University With The President’s Award, BTS Jungkook

Even if you’re a member of the world’s most famous music band, BTS Jungkook has shown that education should be a priority in your life.

The 24-year-old BTS singer was awarded the President’s Award at Global Cyber University and has set an example for his fans.

Global Cyber University With The President’s Award, BTS Jungkook

The graduation ceremony for the Global Cyber University took place at Seol’s Ilja Art Hall, and it was streamed live on YouTube.

As a student of Broadcast and Entertainment, Jungkook received the President’s Award, which is the university’s highest honour, along with his graduation from the university.

For some reason, Jungkook could not make it to the graduation ceremony. However, the musician posted a video of him celebrating his graduation.

‘Hello, I’m BTS’s Jeon Jungkook,’ he said, before explaining himself. Today, I’m graduating from the Broadcasting and Entertainment Department at Global Cyber University.

Graduation is both a culmination and a commencement, which is why I’m both ecstatic and overcome with emotion as I approach it. I would want to express my gratitude to the president, the professors, and the faculty, as well as countless others.

Thank you to my classmates who graduated at the same time as me. Aside from the President’s Award, Jungkook has also expressed his gratitude to the university for their support.

In addition to their music career, BTS appears to be taking their schooling extremely seriously and they’re setting a good example for A.R.M.Y. by completing six of their graduation requirements on time.

BTS members Jimin and V also received the Presidential Award from Global Cyber University prior to Jungkook’s graduation from the school.

Jungkook and Suga’s new single ‘Stay Alive’, which was published last month, has already had over 4 million Spotify streams and 2.7 million YouTube views, demonstrating that the song is a major success.

A.R.M.Y has been waiting impatiently for a new BTS album since the release of the band’s last single, Butter, in 2021

