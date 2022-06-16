Your Forma is a hit sci-fi light novel that shows how an invasive cure can steal your privacy

Their forma shows what happens when technology is designed to save you at the expense of your privacy. Credit: Mareho Kikuishi

In an alternate year 2023, a “Smart Thread” device, also known as “brain suture” or “Your Forma”, was originally developed to treat viral encephalitis. But thanks to Rig City, a major IT collaboration, Your Forma is now part of everyday life.

With Mnemosnyes, Your Forma records everything you see, hear and feel. So if you get the worst-case scenario of encephalitis, your forma can be used to find out how you got it, who gave it to you, and if you gave it to anyone else. The problem is that an electronic investigator needs to connect to your form to access this information.

And since they’re in your brain, they can access anything during the dive, and you may not have a choice about letting them in. So fans of Ghost in the Shell or Psycho-Pass will feel right at home in this series!

Can Echiaka and Harold solve the case? Credit: Mareho Kikuishi

Are health and safety more important than privacy?

Anything that can be used to keep us safe and healthy is good on paper. And many people look forward to the day when we can connect the internet to our brains.

But then we risk someone hacking us or infecting us with encephalitis, an actual disease. Encephalitis means inflammation of the brain, usually caused by an infection, causing flu-like symptoms such as a headache or fever.

It can be fatal and requires laboratory testing and imaging to treat. So, see your doctor right away for treatment, as the symptoms can last for several days or weeks.

Fortunately, encephalitis is sporadic, with fewer than 20,000 cases reported annually in the US. I’ve read the first chapter of Your Forma and I’m hooked.

We meet one of our main characters, Echika Hieada, a genius and the youngest diver who works for Interpol’s Electrocrime Investigation Bureau. Electronic investigators must work with electronic investigator assistants to survive.

Divers cannot disconnect once they have entered someone’s Your Forma. Rescuers or belayers must be well matched to their divers because belayers endure the mental stress commensurate with the diver’s data processing abilities.

What else do we know about Your Forma?

Mareho Kikuishi is the author and Tsubata Nozaki is the illustrator of the light novels. You can buy the first volume at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, Indigo, RightStuff and more.

Four volumes are available in Japan, and a manga adaptation with art by Yoshinori Kisaragi began in November 2021 under the imprint of KADOKAWA’S Comics Ace.