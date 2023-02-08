Young Sheldon’s Annie Potts Has Words Of Praise For Chuck Lorre

Speaking to Young Hollywood at PaleyFest in April 2018, Annie Potts spoke about her experience getting started with Young Sheldon and how she feels about entering the Big Bang Theory universe. “It’s really nice to be a part of the Chuck Lorre world,” she said, adding, “There’s little interference. With titles like “Big Bang Theory” (which he thought was going to be canceled), “Young Sheldon” and “Two and a Half Men” among others under his belt, it should come as no surprise that Lorre has greater control about his projects than most.

While Lorre certainly enjoyed the creative freedom he was afforded in Young Sheldon, Potts has found a different kind of happiness himself thanks to the show. In an interview with the Carroll County Times, she explained that working on such a high-profile title is an opportunity she didn’t anticipate — especially considering her age in an industry that doesn’t offer many great opportunities for older women. “Today, when a woman works in this field at 65, I feel like I’ve landed in a honey pot,” Potts shared.

Let’s hope Meemaw continues to have a prominent role as Young Sheldon progresses and that Annie Potts continues to be thrilled to play the character.