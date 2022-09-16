Young Sheldon Star Raegan Revord Says This Is Her Favorite Part About Playing Missy

In April 2021, Raegan Revord spoke to Glitter to discuss all about Young Sheldon, playing Missy, and acting in general. During the discussion, interviewer Heather Riccio asked Revord to reveal what her favorite role in playing Missy is – and Revord had nothing but positive things to say about it.

What Revord enjoys most is the fact that Missy allows her to experience a lifestyle that is different from her own perspective. Revord said, “Even though I’m older than Missy, she teaches me a lot of things, like having siblings, growing up in a different era, going to middle school, playing sports and heartbreak.” The young actress also noted, that she admires the way Missy handles situations and likes her confidence, adding that she feels she learns a lot from Missy.

Additionally, her desire to get a chance to play Missy kept her fixated on Young Sheldon, which led to her getting the role. Revord explained, “When I got the audition, it was such a busy time. It was the middle of the pilot season and I was busy with other things, but I kept asking my mom about the Sheldon project. I just loved Missy so much… She is very independent and strong willed. She definitely made me laugh and I just knew she would be a lot of fun to play.