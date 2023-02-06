Young Sheldon Star Raegan Revord Dreams Of Landing A Role In The MCU

In April 2021, Raegan Revord spoke to Glitter Magazine, and while “Young Sheldon” was understandably the main topic of discussion, she ended the interview on an interesting note. When asked what she thought would be a dream role for herself, Revord shared that she would like to appear in the MCU for one main reason: stunts. She said: “I’m so obsessed. I love action movies so it would be so cool to be a superhero so I could do stunts!” Considering everyone from Sir Anthony Hopkins to storied Oscar nominee Angela Bassett has appeared in the franchise so far it’s fair to say that Revord might grant her wish in due course.

Until that call comes in from Marvel Studio’s figurehead Kevin Feige, it’s safe to say that Revord is keeping busy. In addition to acting on Young Sheldon, she’s also hard at work on a book, as she mentioned during a conversation with Unclear Magazine in November 2022. “I can tell it’s fantasy what [is] my favorite genre and I’ve been working on it for about two years! Hopefully it comes out next year, I’m so excited and can’t wait to share more,” she told the publication, although she couldn’t reveal much else about the project. So we just have to wait and see what Revord has in store on the site.

Given her skills in front of the camera, her passion for acting and her remarkable sense of creativity, Raegan Revord knows no bounds. Should the opportunity arise, she would excel as part of the MCU.