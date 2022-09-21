Young Sheldon Producer Dangles Tantalizing Hints About The Georgie Story We’re All Waiting To See

According to executive producer Steve Holland’s comments to TV Insider in September 2022, it appears Georgie will continue to keep his attention on Mandy McAllister (Emily Osment) and the birth of their upcoming child. “Georgie is trying to prove that he can be a good guy and a good father,” Holland said. It’s not as if Georgie hasn’t already tried it, although the cigarette affair has been thrown in his face. Although his relationship with Mandy starts out on a fraudulent foot, he lies to her that he is over 21 to get along better with the college student and she lies to him that she is several years older than her wallet age, Georgie has been trying to to be there for her and the baby. TV Insider says Georgie will try to romantically woo Mandy so she can get back together with him. Could wedding bells be ringing for the two in the future?

Of course, fans of “The Big Bang Theory” know that this isn’t going to work out for Georgie in the end; He is described as divorced during his appearance on the Mothership series and appears to have no children. What does this mean for Mandy and Georgie’s relationship? Keep tuning in to find out.