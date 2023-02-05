Young Sheldon Is Possibly Retconning A Big Detail From The Big Bang Theory Canon (And That’s Fine With Us)

In the tenth season of The Big Bang Theory, Sheldon opened up about how his habit of knocking three times started when he met his father when he was 13 while he was sleeping with another woman, something that has stayed with him ever since. In episode 11 of the sixth season of “Young Sheldon”, entitled “Ruthless, Toothless, and a Week of Bed Rest”, Sheldon’s twin sister Missy, played by Raegan Revord, who is also 13, confronts their father George Sr., played by Lance Barber, about an affair with her neighbor Brenda Sparks, played by Melissa Peterman.

However, George and Brenda have not yet slept together on the show. There have been signs that the two have feelings for each other, but while things are shaping up to be a full-blown affair, that hasn’t happened yet. And with Missy’s confrontation, any plans the two might have to act on her feelings are sure to be delayed, assuming it happens at all. That means a defining part of Sheldon’s childhood probably won’t appear in Young Sheldon if it’s supposed to appear in The Big Bang Theory.