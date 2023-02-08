You Season 4, Episode 1’s First Six Minutes Are Availble For You To Spy On

In this sneak peek released today by Netflix, You fans get a brief recap of everything that happened before – Joe Goldberg’s fateful obsession with Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail); his destructive play with Delilah Alves (Carmela Zumbado); and finally the “love” affair with his equal partner (with Victoria Pedretti’s wryly named obsession turned antagonist). Driven to Europe in search of Marienne the librarian (Ati Gabrielle), Joe risks his narrow escape from his life of crime for his last chance at love.

“Like a troubled man who appropriated a queer poet once said, ‘The heart wants what it wants,'” Joe preaches in season four’s earnest opening moments, returning to that disturbing confidence as he meets both Emily Dickinson as well as connecting with Woody Allen in a quote (Allen paraphrased Dickinson when asked why he left Mia Farrow for their then 18-year-old adopted daughter, via the HuffPost). Now in London, Joe is a professor of literature at a university under the assumed name of Jonathan Moore. He is respected by his students for choosing less obvious works to read, although he also seems to lead the lessons slightly on autopilot.

We also see an interplay between Professor Moore and his top student – Nadia 9 (Amy-Leigh Hickman). Showrunner Sera Gamble told Netflix’s in-house blog Tudum that this season Nadia will be the “counterpart” to the wealthy monsters that usually populate the show — in much the same way as Marienne and Jenna Ortega’s Ellie.

All in all, he seems as happy as a serial killer on the run could be, immersed in a culture that actually reads (touché, Professor Moore). Bringing Joe into this literary environment is a dream come true for Gamble.