You Probably Didn’t Realize This Shameless Character Was Played By Naruto’s Voice Actor

Maile Flanagan is an Emmy Award-winning actor and comedian best known for voicing the title character in the English dubbing of Naruto.

She joined the hit anime phenomenon in 2005 and has since voiced the character in its many television, film, and video game appearances – altogether playing the role in nearly forty different projects. Prior to Naruto, Flanagan voiced another starring role as Piggley Winks in Jakers! The Adventures of Piggley Winks,” one of her first notable roles in the voice acting world. Her appearance on “Jakers!” earned her an Annie Award nomination and a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Actress in an Animated Program – other winners include well-known actors such as David Tennant (“Star Wars: The Clone Wars”) and Tom Kenny (“Spongebob Squarepants”). .

Maile Flanagan’s work on Naruto, which provided the voice for one of TV’s most iconic characters, arguably cements her among modern voice actors — that doesn’t mean she’s always off-camera.