Yor & Loid Return To The Screen! Release Date & Plot

Yor and Loid will be making a comeback soon! In the last chapter, Anya and her friends faced a nerve-wracking hostage situation with a bittersweet ending. But the wait is finally over when Yor and Loid return to the scene. They will bring their own brand of excitement and excitement. So here is everything you need to know about the plot and release date of Spy X Family Chapter 75!

Next time in Spy X Family Manga, a new arc will begin after the end of Red Circus Arc. The new chapter focuses on Melinda. At the same time, new things will unfold. So read on to know all the details.

Spy X Family Chapter 75: What Will Happen Next?

The title of the next chapter is still pending. Spy X Family Chapter 75 begins with Yor’s concern and the search for Anya who has disappeared. The previous chapter showed how you received reports on Anya’s whereabouts. This made her feel helpless and worried. Meanwhile, Yuri will appear in the story, but Loid and Yor have been absent so far. In this chapter we will follow Yor’s journey to find Anya and bring her home safely.

Meanwhile, hostages Anya, Becky, and Damian will spend much of their time together. This experience will bring you closer. Damian’s efforts to save Anya will make a big impression on her and take their friendship to the next level. As the story progresses, Yor and Loid will likely come face to face with the truth and learn of the dangers their daughter has faced. This will bring them even closer together. You’ll thank Becky’s butler for saving you. And maybe it will lead to a stronger bond between the Forgers and the Blackbells.

A short summary!

In Spy X Family Chapter 74, Anya spoke to Billy about the Red Circus’s bad deeds using Biddy’s words. Billy was upset and wanted to let Anya go, but she refused to go. The others on the bus, especially the driver Vadim, were furious with Billy for not making a decision. They tried to make him angry by talking about Biddy. But then Billy thought about how kind and caring Biddy was.

He realized he was part of a group that had gone wrong. Not wanting to ruin Biddy’s memory, he took the bomb and surrendered to the SSS. But then Vadim took Anya hostage and threatened her with a gun. The SSS tried to stop him, but Martha, Becky’s butler, saved Anya with a taser gun. In the end, the Red Circus was caught and the students were safe. The events were in the news that evening.

The creators have announced that the Spy X Family manga will return to a bi-weekly publishing schedule. Previously, it took a month for Chapter 74 to release. But from here it gets interesting. Chapter 75 of Spy X Family will be released on February 15th, 2023. In the meantime, fans can only catch up on the latest chapter on MangaPlus and Viz Media. Stay tuned to The Anime Daily for more updates!