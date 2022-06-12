Yennefer From The Witcher 3 Is Gorgeous In Real Life

Outside of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, actress Denise Gough doesn’t have much to say when starring on her resume. However, she has opted for quality over quantity and lent her voice to some popular franchises. She played multiple roles in Dragon Quest Heroes and Mass Effect: Andromeda. Players may also recognize her voice from Star Wars: Battlefront 2, XCOM 2, and Divinity: Dragon Commander.

Gough holds an important place in the gaming community. As one of the key characters in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, one of the most successful and critically acclaimed games of all time, Gough is held in high esteem by the series’ fan base, and many fans cite her interpretation of the character as superior to the version of Yennefer, who appears in Netflix’s The Witcher. Remembering her beloved portrayal of Yennefer, Gough co-hosted the Future Games Show on June 11, 2022, alongside Doug Cockle, who provided the voice of Geralt in The Witcher 3. This was the moment where some fans might have realized they had seen her outside of the gaming sphere.