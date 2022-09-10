Yen Press licenses Hollow Regalia for English release

If you love Strike the Blood, you’ll love Hollow Regalia! Credit: Gakuto Mikumo

on September 9, 2022, This was announced by Yen Press they are adding Hollow Regalia (Utsunonaru Regalia) to their collection! Unfortunately, we still don’t have a release date or a finished cover.

We know Gakuto Mikumo fans are very excited about this, and with good reason. Mikumo is known for Strike the Blood, which has a light novel series, a manga series (both licensed by Yen Press), and an anime adaptation.

Strike The Blood season 5 anime key visual released in December 2021. Photo credit: Studio Connect

What is Hollow Regalia?

The plot of Hollow Regalia sounds exciting but familiar. When a colossal dragon appeared in the skies over Tokyo, Japan began to crumble.

Monsters known as spirit beasts appeared and an event called The Great Massacre swept the world. Japan became a lawless zone occupied by armies from different countries and criminal organizations.

Yahiro is one of the few survivors. He became immortal by bathing in dragon blood. He spends his days transporting artworks from now devastated Tokyo.

One day, twin girls Giulie and Rose – who claim to be art dealers – approach him with an assignment: to retrieve a mysterious being who can make the spirit beasts obey. However, the creature turns out to be a girl, Kushinada, and she is a dragon.

Can these two survive long enough to make the world a better place? Will anyone else try to become immortal using the same method as Yahiro?

Who is Gaguto Mikumo?

Gakuto Mikumo was born in 1970. He is a member of the Mystery Writers of Japan and the Honkaku Mystery Writers Club of Japan. He graduated from Sophia University in 1998 and won 5th place with his debut novel called Gehenna.

Mikumo won the 1999 Japan SF Rookie of the Year Award and the 2000 Sneakers Award. He is best known for his series Asura Cryin’ and Strike the Blood.

Mikumo’s works include:

The Asura Cryin’ series

The Called Gehenna series

The Dantalian no Shoka series

The id series

The Rebellion series

The Strike the Blood series

The children’s series Zettai Karen

Mikumo also wrote Metal Gear Solid: Portable Ops and Metal Gear Survive.

Have you read any of Gakuto Mikumo’s works?

Are you excited to discover a new world from this amazing author? Leave a comment below and let us know what you think.

We hope Yen Press will share more details with us soon!