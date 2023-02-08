Yellowstone’s Taylor Sheridan First Told Gil Birmingham About The Show In 2016

As Chief Thomas Rainwater in Yellowstone, Gil Birmingham plays a rare honorable character in a series otherwise riddled with violent, backstabbing villains. Maybe that’s why Taylor Sheridan tapped his pal Birmingham in 2016 to play Rainwater. In fact, Birmingham had previously played Texas Ranger Alberto Parker in Sheridan’s neo-Western film Hell or High Water.

“[Taylor] mentioned ‘Yellowstone’ back in 2016 when we were filming ‘Hell or High Water,'” Birmingham said during an appearance on the Yellowstoners podcast. “And he said, ‘I have this TV show that I wrote, and I ‘wrote a role for you.’ And at that point, I just thought he was an incredible writer, and I said, ‘I’m spoiled with your writing — if you have a show and you want me on it, I’m there.'”

Sheridan would once again extend the bid to Birmingham for 2017’s “Wind River,” in which the actor plays the father of a deceased Native American woman, making him one of the most reliable actors in Sheridan’s arsenal. Other artists, such as James Jordan, Kelsey Asbille, and Ian Bohen, feature similarly frequently in Sheridan’s work. With the end of Yellowstone in sight, it will be interesting to see if Birmingham continues to feature in Sheridan’s future projects.