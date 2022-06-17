Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Reveals The Hardest Part About Making A Good Western

If Kevin Costner kept the western alive in the 1990s, Taylor Sheridan kept it going through much of the 21st century. Nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for Hell or High Water, he soon brought his Western sensibilities to the small screen to create Yellowstone. The show quickly became a hit, and it wasn’t long before Sheridan was building a full-fledged Yellowstone universe, complete with the 1883 prequel series. Plus, it’ll soon be expanded even further with 1932, which stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.

With that kind of pedigree, it’s safe to say that Sheridan has mastered the art of the western, which Costner commented on in an interview with CBS News. “Especially westerns can look really stupid, they can look obvious,” Costner said. “They’re hard to make, and that’s the problem. It’s like it’s difficult to make a western that you can relate to.” Sheridan has done so well with his various series. It’s not just cowboys fighting outlaws. There are no tired clichés, and there are still plenty of human experiences to draw from with these larger-than-life characters.

With this kind of progression, hopefully viewers won’t have to say goodbye to John Dutton anytime soon.