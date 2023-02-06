Yellowstone’s End Is Nigh, And The Next Evolution Of The Sheridan-Verse Will Involve Matthew McConaughey

According to Deadline, the decision to finish “Yellowstone” was largely to do with a scheduling conflict involving series star Kevin Costner, who plays rancher John Dutton III. Sources told Deadline that Costner originally had a 65-day filming limit for himself, but then only wanted to film 50 days for the first half of Season 5. While 15 days less doesn’t seem like a huge difference, the discrepancy continued to grow in the second half of Season 5 as Costner only wanted to spend a week filming. Deadline notes that Costner currently directs and stars in Horizon (which he also co-wrote with Jon Baird), a multi-part epic western for Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line.

Costner’s desire to only spend a week filming the final six episodes has caused frustration for Taylor Sheridan. Additionally, Deadline reports that falling out with Costner has caused a lack of morale among the rest of the cast (including Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, and Gil Birmingham).

According to sources, Paramount has turned down Costner’s proposed schedule and is instead looking ahead to her next Sheridan-created project – which has a new big name attached to it.