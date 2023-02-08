Yellowstone Should End Soon, Actually (And Here’s Why)

If we’ve learned anything from the sprawling film and television universes that populate our landscape today, it’s that they really can only go one of two ways. They can either constantly reinvent themselves and evolve to meet the needs, concerns, and cultures of each new generation while keeping in mind the timeless ethos and stories that made them relevant in the first place (see: “Star Trek ‘), or they can oversaturate at a certain point in time, clinging desperately to their flagship series long after it’s already taken on water, and subsequently forcing that series to turn into a soggy, sinking, abandoned ghost ship (see: ” The Walking Dead”).

Like it or not, the Yellowstone universe is as prone to this phenomenon as any other epic. And continuing to tie the whole world to a story that has gone on for too long is preventing these spin-offs from being successful…well, spin-off. But the more immediate argument for taking “Yellowstone” to its natural end has less to do with expansion (a point we’ll come back to) and more to do with human nature: as “Dan Hicks and His Hot Licks” once sang , “How can I miss [‘Yellowstone’] if you don’t go?”

When nothing can remain gold, it stands to reason that once something does Stay, it’s no more gold. To drag “Yellowstone” across seven or eight seasons (or, John forbid, nine or ten) would be to forget that impermanence is a necessary component of appreciation — an ironic sort of amnesia for storytellers, given how integral it is “the finite” is to create a compelling narrative. Narrative tensions require stakes, and the longer the Duttons manage to survive their increasingly dramatic near demise, the less believable those stakes become.