Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 4 Recap: A Brewing Storm

In this episode, Monica and Kayce’s (Luke Grimes) funeral plans come true. But in many ways the burial scenes have a much deeper and more symbolic meaning. Several characters struggle to navigate the complex cultural differences that sometimes divide and alienate people. In other scenes, the similarities help fill in gaps and bring them closer together.

The greatest bond formed between John Dutton and his daughter-in-law Monica. First, showing the baby buried with the braided hair Monica cut off in “Yellowstone” Season 5 Episode 3 was a nice touch. John, who kept his distance during the ceremony, shows a humble and reverential side of his character that fans aren’t used to seeing. He later approaches Monica and shares his grief with her. During this emotional encounter, he revisits the painful memory of his adult son’s funeral in Season 1. He also talks about the “perfect life” of his near-brother Peter, who died shortly after birth and only ever saw his mother’s face and she knew love before she blinks out of existence. You can tell from the way she cries in his arms that the experience has brought them closer together.

Are things still awkward between the Duttons and the Broken Rock natives? Secure. The cowboys awkwardly but respectfully manage to help them prepare for the ceremony. Then Beth goes insane after seeing the baby’s ashes, telling her father to never let anyone cremate her body (because the idea of ​​being burned to ashes and thrown into the wind seems like a derogatory end to their existence appears). Due to the strong emotions, the funeral scene might surprise fans. It might be nice for viewers to see less fighting and more bonding. However, many see this simply as the calm before the storm.