Yellowstone Is Ending, But Fans Aren’t Ready To Part Ways

The general consensus reaction among “Yellowstone” fans to the news that it might be scrapped is one of sheer shock.

“Ummm… what the hell?” Podcaster Monica Gleberman (aka @Monica1236) tweeted in response to the news. Many other users also pointed to the series’ massive ratings in the face of news that it could end, although it doesn’t sound like this potential cancellation has much to do with ratings at all, but more to find an actor who will can commit the time needed.

@J712, meanwhile, suggested killing Kevin Costner’s John Dutton and keeping “Yellowstone” going. “I would hope Costner does one more season of #YellowstoneTV to wrap up the main show before he leaves,” said podcaster Matt Rushing (aka @mattrushing02) tweeted about Kevin Costner’s future with the show. Others simply publicly mourned the thought of losing their favorite series.

“Noooo! My beloved #YellowstoneTV!” Fan and screen rant writer John Orquiola (aka @Hinterkopf) tweeted, a sentiment echoed by numerous other fans.

Even by the time Yellowstone ends and Costner rides off into the sunset, creator Taylor Sheridan reportedly already has another lead in mind for the network to negotiate with, and if the rumors are true, Sheridan isn’t slacking off in the casting department.