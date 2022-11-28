Yellowstone Fans Are Tired Of The Sibling Rivalry Storyline

Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) understandably harbors a grudge against her half-brother Jamie (Wes Bentley). After all, he is the reason she is unable to have biological children, having placed her in a clinic on the Broken Rock reservation after a rip (Cole Hauser) led to her pregnancy as a teenager. She was sterilized after having an abortion performed at Jamie’s request and without her express consent. Add in a heaping dose of sibling rivalry and misplaced loyalties, and you have a woman out for revenge. When Jamie shows up to get Beth out of jail during Horses in Heaven, she realizes he cares about the child he shares with his ex-campaign manager and vows to take the child away from him just to give him that Stealing the joy of parenthood by being rejected.

But Yellowstone fans are fed up with Beth’s revenge, no matter how understandable, since Jamie has shown remorse for his horrific act. On twitter, many fans are both exhausted by the plot and the interactions between the characters. “I like it when Beth protects the family and the ranch, I do. But that shit with Jamie is played,” he said @AcezUp. They added that they weren’t sure whether to cheer for Beth or fight her after she vowed to take custody of the child. @Timmysmash23 even called it the most irritating part of the program.

On the Yellowstone subreddit, the news wasn’t much better. “This story is beyond ridiculous. She has no reason to take his child and it’s like the writers aren’t even trying anymore,” said u/NoelCK. You’ll have to keep watching to see how it all unfolds. Yellowstone Season 5 is currently airing on the Paramount Network.