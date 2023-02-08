Yellowstone Fans Are Chalking The Train Station Plot Hole Up To Sloppy Writing

Specifically, one of the major storylines in Season 4 and Season 5 of “Yellowstone” involves the murder of Jamie Dutton’s (Wes Bentley) birth father, Garrett Randall (Will Patton), whom Jamie subsequently throws into the “train station.” Unfortunately, Beth Dutton is already there waiting when he arrives, and she snaps an incriminating photo of Jamie dumping the body — which she uses as blackmail throughout season five.

Absurdly, Season 5 Episode 8 reveals that Beth apparently had no knowledge of the “train station” at all, despite having previously waited there in the dark to take a picture of Jamie. This is something fans on Reddit attribute to sloppy writing. “It’s just bad writing. It doesn’t make sense that she didn’t know,” wrote u/lukinfly45. “She wasn’t wondering where all the enemies of the family went? I know she left the ranch for a while, but being in total darkness is a blow to her character.” “The comments defending the obvious plothole don’t seem to understand that Sheridan doesn’t see things at all consistent,” added u/BigSavMatt.

As explained by another user, the episode explains this alleged plot hole as Beth only believed there was a body in the train station, which still makes her seem utterly ignorant and doesn’t explain how she knew exactly where Jamie would dump the body . Furthermore, it is never explained how Jamie knew about the station as he is the black sheep of the Dutton family as a whole.

Though fans online are having a hard time understanding Beth’s apparent ignorance, it seems like the show is settling on that storyline for now, adding just another layer of confusion regarding the Duttons’ “train station.”