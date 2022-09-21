Yamori About To Quit? Release Date & More!

Call Of The Night Episode 12 could go easy on Yamori. The anime’s main character was shocked to find a missing teacher at school. However, the teacher turned into a vampire ten years ago and disappeared. All the while his innocent soul was trying to keep itself from sucking blood from someone’s body. But the private detective put the vampire out of his misery.

The next episode may raise questions in Yamori’s mind. The previous episode planted a sapling in Yamori’s mind regarding his decision to become a vampire. However, Detective Anko’s words were quite true. Yamori thought about all of this in a biased way. Besides, he only thought about the handful of vampires he encountered around him. Read the article below for more details on the next episode!

Call Of The Night Episode 12: Will Yamori Give Up His Dream?

The PI in the previous episode mentioned that Yamori doesn’t know anything about Morovampires. This statement could bother Yamori in the upcoming chapter. Also, there are concerns that he is giving up his dream of becoming a vampire for Nazuna. Yamori practically ruins his life without going to school and visiting Nazuna all the time.

But there is a chance that Nazuna Yamori will make his condition understandable in the upcoming episode. The situation with the missing teacher was different. Your wife deceived him into being a vampire. Here, however, Nazuna and Yamori both know that they have come together for specific goals. Furthermore, both agreed to move on after weighing all the points.

Short summary of the last episode!

The 11th episode of Call Of The Night began with Yamori recruiting clients for a part-time business. However, the male lead met a private detective named Anko. She invited Yamori for coffee and asked him about his business. She also introduced herself to Yamori and talked about her job. She was looking for Akihito and asked Yamori some questions about him.

However, the scene switched to Ko, Mahiru, and Akira. All three transgressed the scroll to enjoy their youth. Also, they tried to find out some secrets from the school and verify if they were true. However, one of the mysteries surrounding the missing teacher came true. This teacher also attacked Akira. However, it was a vampire and Anko eliminated him in the end.

Call Of The Night Episode 12 will be released on September 23, 2022. However, the anime slowly builds its plot, which captivates the anime’s audience. The latest episodes of the anime will be available on Crunchyroll and Bilibili official sites. Follow The Anime Daily for more updates on the next chapter!