Ya Boy Kongming! Season 2 anime announcement in June 2022? Paripi Koumei Season 2 predictions

It is predicted that the anime production committee Ya Boy Kongming! extended for a second season. Credit: Studio PA Works

The Ya Boy Kongming! In Season 2 of the anime TV show, the titular Kongming Zhuge and Eiko Tsukimi face the greatest challenge of reaching Summer Sonia…Eiko’s mother!? But when is Paripi Koumei Season 2 coming out?

Weekly Young Magazine has Approved that the entire series will have a “big announcement” in Weekly Young Magazine Issue 30, 2022, out June 27, 2022. While the announcement could be related to the ongoing manga series, it’s also possible that the manga magazine is announcing Ya Boy Kongming! Season 2.

The studio and key staff make Ya Boy Kongming! Season 2 has not yet been announced.

For the first season, the anime project was produced by the Japanese animation studio PA Works, which mainly produces anime classics like Angel Beats! and Charlotte from 2015. In recent years they have also created The Aquatope on White Sand, A3!, The Day I Became a God, Sirius the Jaeger, Appare-Ranman!, Fairy Gone and Uma Musume: Pretty Derby.

The Ya Boy Kongming! The first season anime project was directed by director Osamu Honma. This project was Honma’s first time as principal director, although the anime creator has been an episode director for other PA Works projects such as The Aquatope on White Sand and Fairy Gone, among others.

Author Yuto Yotsuba (The Ancient Magus’ Bride: The Boy from the West and the Knight of the Blue Storm) wrote the composition of the series. The author is also the original creator of the manga series, so you just know that the adaptation has stayed true to the source material!

Artist Kanami Sekiguchi was the character designer. Composer Genki Hikota (arrangement of Yuri!!! on Ice theme song) created the music.

The Ya Boy Kongming! The theme song music for Season 2 OP (Opening) and ED (Ending) has not yet been announced.

For the first season, the Ya Boy Kongming! OP “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (Chikichiki Banban)” was performed by QUEENDOM, while the ED “Feeling Good (Kibun Joujou)” was performed by 96Neko, Ryoutarou Okiayu, Shouya Chiba and Lezel.

Licensed by Sentai Filmworks, the anime’s first season streamed internationally exclusively on HIDIVE (not on Crunchyroll, Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, or VRV). Disney Plus Japan and Netflix Japan also streamed the episodes. A Ya Boy Kongming! The release date for the English dub has not yet been announced.

The season one finale, Ya Boy Kongming! Episode 12 was released on June 16, 2022.

This article contains everything that is known about Ya Boy Kongming! Season 2 (Paripi Koumei Season 2) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated with news, rumors, and analysis over time. In the meantime, let’s get into what’s known for certain.

Paripi Koumei Season 2 Release Date Predictions: Extension Likely?

Until the last update, Kodansha, Studio PA Works or other companies related to the production of the anime have not released the Ya Boy Kongming! Release Date Season 2. Also the production of a Ya Boy Kongming! announced sequel.

Once the news is officially confirmed, this article will be updated with the relevant information.

In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate as to when or if the Paripi Koumei Season 2 release date will be in the future.

The Ya Boy Kongming! Reviews were overwhelmingly positive thanks to the wonderful music and skillful characterization. The plot may be fairly simple, but that fits in well with the overall schemes of Zhuge Liang of the Three Kingdoms, who uses his famous modern-day war strategies to help Eiko Tsukimi and company. It’s these parallels to the story that make the anime interesting, as it uses deception against its enemies and enshrouds television audiences themselves in the fog of war.

The question is can we see through the tricks of the anime production committee and predict if they will Ya Boy Kongming! renewed. This is difficult to determine as Sentai Filmworks has limited the anime to HIDIVE, which acts as a promotion for the platform but likely caps streaming earnings compared to Crunchyroll.

Limiting presence has also likely boosted every possible international sales boost for the Ya Boy Kongming! manga series. But since Disney+ Japan and Netflix Japan were both streaming episodes in Japan, the limited global availability shouldn’t affect the Oricon rankings. Unfortunately, the Paripi Koumei manga didn’t make it into the Oricon Top 20 either April or Can 2022.

In comparison, the manga boost for other spring 2022 anime was significantly better in the comedy genre. In the top 20, Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie manga was ranked 20th (and 12th in May 2022) and the manga Komi Can’t Communicate at number 12.

But a manga boost into the Oricon Top 20 isn’t 100 percent necessary for the anime production committee to greenlight sequels. For example, Kaguya-sama Season 3 didn’t promote its respective manga to the Oricon Top 20 even in April or May 2022.

However, what we can do is estimate whether the source material allows for a quick turnaround time. Fortunately, there are currently more than enough chapters available to fill Ya Boy Kongming! S2.

Typically, anime production committees do not greenlight multiple anime seasons in advance unless they are certain of financial success. This quasi-Isekai adventure is certainly unconventional, so it may have been difficult to gauge its potential. Therefore, it is likely that the manufacturer will not start early pre-production internally until the second half of 2022 at the earliest, assuming the numbers are right.

Therefore, we predict that anime producer Ya Boy Kongming! renewed, but we also predict that it will be several years before Ya Boy Kongming! Season 2 release date.

Also, Studio PA Works isn’t exactly known for making anime sequels. Because projects are typically planned years in advance, it’s possible that studios will be switched to reduce turnaround time. Hopefully the main staff will follow in this case.

Kongming and Eiko as Popuko and Pipimi in this Ya Boy Kongming! x Pop Team Epic Art. Photo credit: Alphacoders

Ya boy Kongming! Manga vs Anime

The story for the anime TV show is based on the Ya Boy Kongming! Manga series by author Yuto Yotsuba and illustrator Ryou Ogawa. away June 2022the manga series has had over 1 million copies in circulation.

Begun in December 2019, the manga was first published in Comic Days magazine before moving to Kodansha’s Weekly Young Magazine in November 2021. The Seinen manga was up to Ya Boy Kongming! Volume 9 of April 6, 2022.

Kodansha USA releases the official Ya Boy Kongming! Manga English translation in North America. As of May 2022, the digital-only English version was up to Volume 7: Chapter 55.

As mentioned earlier, the manga author was directly involved in the anime production. In an interview with Animedia, the mangaka was asked what advice he had for the production team, and said to “make sure there aren’t any romantic undertones between Eiko and Kongming.” If anything, Kongming/Eiko have a father-daughter relationship.

That answers any questions about whether or not the manga will eventually turn into a rom-com in which a romance develops between the main characters. As of Volume 7, there was also no indication of a yuri relationship developing between Eiko and Nanamin.

Since the original creator wrote the series composition, it comes as no surprise that the anime follows the manga closely while also introducing anime original jokes and scenes. For example, there is the Chun-li lookalike from Episode 3. The anime flashbacks also enhanced the viewing experience by explaining the previous episode’s strategy in relation to Chinese history.

However, the anime skipped all the bonus/omake chapters in the first three volumes, including a crazy part where Kongming was looking for a house. The pace of adjustment also picked up speed over time.

Episode 1 adapted the first two chapters and Episode 2 only adapted Chapter 3, but from then on most episodes started adapting multiple chapters at a time. Only a single chapter was adapted in episodes 8 and 10, but that was because the anime’s original scenes were longer than usual. These additions were likely added to allow season one to end at the possible breakpoint.

(Trivia: scan the QR code in episode 11 and you will be taken to a secret song by Eiko on the official website. Scan the QR code of Azalea and you will find the officialsl Ya boy Kongming! Twitter.)

Ya boy Kongming! Season 2 begins with the adaptation of manga volume 5. Photo credit: Ryo Ogawa

All in all, as predicted, the Season 1 finale, Paripi Koumei Episode 12, found a breakpoint that corresponded to Volume 4: Chapter 28.

It’s the best stopping point since Eiko managed to get 100,000 likes to win the challenge. So it’s a complete Azalea story arc in which the characters’ short-term goals have been resolved.

The biggest change was giving Kabe more screen time through bar hopping in Roppongi and his hometown visit, which was kind of odd given that the character doesn’t become important again until a much later arc.

The good news is that there is now ample source material for the making of Ya Boy Kongming! Season 2. Better still, only English manga readers who want to read before the anime can skip straight to Volume 4: Chapter 29.

This anime was one of the few adaptations where you won’t miss anything if you don’t read the earlier manga chapters. However, you should also read the bonus/omake skipped chapters for the additional Kongming comedy.

Ya boy Kongming! S2 Anime TV Spoilers (Summary/Story Summary)

Getting 100,000 likes is just the first step in Summer Sonia’s strategy. Although they successfully won their spot to perform on Summer Sonia, Kondo requires Eiko to have 5 new original songs ready for Summer Sonia. So your next task is to write several new songs after DREAMER.

Rising to a new challenge, Kongming is looking for the young talents of the jazz world, the Wakatsuki siblings, to help them create the new music that EIKO will need. However, the siblings have their own problems! Their relationship is crumbling fast and in order to get her help, Kongming has to go through their relationship through… DJing?!

But the bigger challenge is to improve the relationship with Eiko’s mother, Shoko. Mom doesn’t think Eiko belongs in the big city and doesn’t want her daughter to pursue her music career!

Shoko gives little and offers a new challenge. If Eiko’s new song “Flower Crown” can touch people’s hearts, then Shoko will let her daughter continue her dream of becoming a singer.

To complete the Flower Crown song, which is about sibling love, Eiko has to look into her past. She travels back to her family town in Kyoto with Kongming during a Kyoto festival! But since Kyoto is filled with the personal history between Eiko and her mother, Eiko struggles to find “the something that’s missing” to complete her song.

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until Ya Boy Kongming! Season 2 release date to see what happens next. Stay tuned!