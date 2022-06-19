Ya Boy Kongming! anime’s Blu-ray and original soundtrack release date hyped by Lezel’s 3D VTuber avatar singing the music OST

Screenshot of Lezel’s music video singing Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. Credit: Avex Pictures

On June 15, 2022, Avex Pictures released a music video featuring singer Lezel’s 3D Vtuber avatar singing “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” as part of a collection of videos titled “I Tried To Dance Chitty Chitty Bang Bang”, in which various artists sing and dance the special dance that accompanies the song with their own unique 3D Vtuber avatar.

Lezel provided the singing voice for the character Nanami Kuon in the anime Ya Boy Kongming!

TVニメ「パリピ孔明」歌唱キャストLezel「チキチキバンバン歌ってみた&踊ってみた」動画

Lezel has also released her debut single “Murder Circus” which is streaming across all platforms. You can check out the Avex Pictures music video on Lezel’s official website.

It’s time to celebrate with 96 Neko and Lezel in special videos

The special event “Party Time!” will be included as a bonus in the Ya Boy Kongming TV anime series Blu-ray! Pre-orders for the Blu-ray DVD box set are available now here on the official website and the series will hit stores on Wednesday 29th June 2022.

Key visual for the upcoming Ya Boy Kongming! Blu Ray. Photo credit: @paripikoumei-anime.com

The Ya Boy Kongming Original Soundtrack is available for pre-order on the official website here and will be released on June 29, 2022.

Ya Boy Kongming! Anime Ya Boy Kongming! Original Soundtrack CD Cover Photo credit: @paripikoumei-anime.com

The song album of the TV anime Ya Boy Kongming! is titled VOCAL COLLECTION MEGAMORI! And pre-orders are now available here on the official website. The album will be released on Wednesday July 27, 2022.

CD cover of the song album VOCAL COLLECTION MEGAMORI! Photo credit: @paripikoumei-anime.com

Also on June 15, 2022, Avex Pictures released a music video featuring the 3D Vtuber avatar of singer 96 neko (the artist who is Eiko’s singing voice in the anime Ya Boy Kongming) singing “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” and dancing the special dance , which goes along with the song.

On May 17, 2022, Avex Pictures released a YouTube video featuring a 3D model of main character Eiko Tsukimi dancing the unique dance associated with the opening song. The video is titled “I Tried To Dance Chitty Chitty Bang Bang”. On May 20th, 2022 the full version of the song “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” was distributed by QUEENDOM on Apple Music, Spotify and more!

Music video featuring 3D Eiko doing the Chitty Chitty Bang Bang dance.

The opening song “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” is actually a Japanese cover of the song “Bulikiraly” by Hungarian singer Jolly. In Japan, the song “Bulikiraly” is known as Chikichiki Banban.

QUEENDOM consists of talented individuals

Hibiki and Moka from the band LOL, Akina and Taki from FAKY and Maria Kaneya from GENIC – form the group QUEENDOM. LOL is a dance and song group from the record label Avex Trax. The band wanted to make people smile and lift their spirits with their music, so they decided to call their band “LOL” (short for “Laugh out loud”).

FAKY – the band that Akina and Taki are from, is a five-piece group that debuted in 2013 on Avex’s Rhythm Zone record label. Their band name is a pun on the word “fake” which they chose to remind them that their goal is to bring something “real” to the Japanese music scene. The band name is also an acronym meaning Five Ass Kicking Youngsters. Akina made her solo debut on November 27, 2020 with the single “Touch”.

Kaneya Maria, also under Avex management, is not only a singer but also a model. The GENIC group to which she belongs is co-educational.

A military strategist becomes the manager of an amateur idol

Ya boy Kongming! is a Japanese manga written by Yuto Yotsuba and illustrated by Ryo Ogawa. From December 2019 to November 2021, the manga was published on Kodansha’s Comic Days website as well as Weekly Young Magazine. As of April 2022, the manga chapters have been consolidated into nine tankobon volumes. The anime adaptation of Ya Boy Kongming! by PA Works premiered on streaming sites in March 2022 and on television in April 2022.

If you haven’t seen the show yet, now is the time to start! Throughout history, the general of the Three Kingdoms, Kongming, took part in countless battles that made him an accomplished military strategist. He was mortally wounded during the Battle of Wuzhang and on his deathbed he wished that his next life would end somewhere peaceful and free from bloodshed and war. Kongming is abruptly reborn as a young man with his memories intact. He shows up in the middle of a Halloween party being held in Tokyo’s club district.

Shibuya partygoers drag Kongming to a nightclub, where he meets singer Eiko Tsukimi. He immediately believes that she has the voice of an angel and is captivated by her. When he learns that Eiko is struggling with her career as a singer, he decides to use his intellect to help her gain followers and fame.