Xiao Yu’s New Cultivation! Release Date & More!

Tales Of Demons And Gods Chapter 397.1 will be an interesting chapter. The first meeting of Nie and The Demon Lord may take place in the next chapter of the manhwa. But the character that surprised fans the most in the previous chapter was Xiao Yu. Her aura has cultivated the Fate 8 and Fate 9 levels. It is not clear why two strange auras help Xiao cultivate.

The next chapter of the manhwa will be the bully chapter. Nie and Demon Lord could fight for the treasure in the Crystal Jade Wall. Both understood the instructions on the first try. It seems that there is a secret that will come to light in the next chapter. Also, Nie Li might also come out of the Crystal Jae wall in the next chapter. Read the following article for more in the next chapter!

Tales Of Demons And Gods Chapter 397.1: What Will Happen Next?

Chapter 397.1 of Tales Of Demons And Gods is all about Nie Li’s secret. He will reveal the path that can break the inscriptions on the Crystal Jade Wall. There will be a head-to-head race between Nie and Demon Lord for the treasure. But Nie will eliminate the Demon Lord after collecting the treasure. Never could also attain the deity stage after coming out of the Jade Wall.

Xiao Yu experiences a drastic change in his body. There are certain forces that accelerate his cultivation process. However, these powers initiated the demon blood sacrifice process within him. He has already surpassed Fate 8.9 levels. In addition, his soul moves towards the deity form in order to attain the divine powers. These secret powers may reveal their truth in the next chapter.

What happened in the previous chapter?

The previous chapter of Tales Of Demons And Gods began with Nie’s presence near the Jade Wall. Everyone thought that Never could not break the inscriptions. Also, they called Nie’s text nonsense when he started breaking them. However, he never broke through the crystal jade wall and entered. Everyone in the hall was surprised and tried to cross the wall.

However, the wall repelled them with a flash. No one tried to breach the Jade Wall again after that. Xiao Yu became sad after Nie left there. The difference in power between him and Nie bothered him. However, his emotional decline accelerated his cultivation process and raised his level. The mystery behind this incident may soon be revealed.

Tales Of Demons And Gods Chapter 397.1 will be released on September 17, 2022. Furthermore, there will be an interesting twist in the next chapter of the manhwa. It will be available for reading on the official Naver, Webtoon, and Kakaopage pages. Stay tuned to The Anime Daily for more information on upcoming chapters of the Manhwa!