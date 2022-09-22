Xiang Ye’s Funeral! Release Date

The most shocking event in the manhwa world this week would surely be the death of Xiang Ye. And the way the demon king died, all fans are skeptical about the character’s farewell. After being hit by a massive shock, he was left with a huge scar on his head. But it took him some time to realize that he might not survive this injury. So, without taking much time, here is everything you need to know about My Wife Is A Demon Queen Chapter 394.

In the following chapter, the Demon Queen erupts in a rage after losing the love of her life. And here would be the beginning of the end. Will she be able to avenge herself in this final act?

My wife is a demon queen Chapter 394: What will happen next?

The next chapter will surely play the final act of the war between the demon and the human clan. In the final chapter, it was seen that hitting Xiang Ye had caused his head to explode. It was a huge scar he couldn’t even touch. And it was only a matter of seconds before he realized he wasn’t going to make it to the end. The man couldn’t even say goodbye to his wife. My wife is a demon queen chapter 394 the queen will come to terms with the fact that she has indeed lost her husband.

This will be her trigger to turn on and end all things at once. And the human clan can only be saved if the Emperor decides to fight again. It will be interesting to take a look at the extent of power the Demon Queen can attain. But this time, fans are more interested in knowing if the Demon King can be brought back.

Summary of the previous chapter!

My Wife is a Demon Queen Chapter 393 began with Xiang thinking about the reaction that was taking place in his body. He couldn’t understand what exactly was going on. The queen shouted from behind that she was coming to help him. But he declined the offer and asked her to stay back. As he kept moving, the scar on his head grew larger. His vision was blurring and he could see less and less by the second.

And within seconds the man had turned to dust. All the queen could do at that point was to see her husband gone. On the other hand, the human Lord asked Sato to put an end to all things. The chapter ended with the arrival of Emery. However, the war has yet to be won by the Demon Clan.

Over the next two days, the fate of the king and queen is uninterrupted. So the final release date of My Wife Is A Demon Queen Chapter 394 is known. The chapter will be released on September 23, 2022. Fans can only get all chapters of the manga on the official pages of Naver, Webtoon and Kakaopage.