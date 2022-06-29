Xiang Wants To Save Them All! Release Date

advertisement

My Wife Is A Demon Queen Chapter 376 is due out this week with a proper release date. In the last outing, it was seen that the entire human race had come to the gates of the demon world. The last chapter just showed that the human side had more power and armories than the demonic race. But what they lacked in numbers they made up in power. The demons were obviously more powerful than any human fighter. Here’s everything you need to know about the chapter.

In the following storyline, fans can catch up on the final preparations for the war. It can be seen that Xiang wanted to win this fight without ever suffering casualties. As king, he wanted to show that he was a capable leader.

My Wife Is A Demon Queen Chapter 376: What Will Happen Next?

The next chapter of Demon Queen begins with the beginning of the war. Armies had been assembled from both sides. And now it was only necessary to ring the gong to start the fights. Which fans are more interested in finding out what are Xiang’s powers after his wife transferred half of her powers to him. On the surface, most of its appearances have changed.

But fans are yet to see how the man’s power quotient has shifted. My Wife Is A Demon Queen Chapter 376 continues with preparations for war. The armories, the troops, the borders, everything is being prepared when war comes around the corner.

Summary of the previous chapter!

The previous chapter, My Wife is a Demon Queen, Chapter 375, began by introducing the leader of the Purple Dragon Regiment, Bucky. The king and his men were ready to lead the attack across the gates of the demon world. The king’s son had every plan to subdue the queen of demons once his father took over the world alone. On the other end, Isabella came to tell Xiang that the army was ready.

Xiang said Emily was still suffering from many injuries. Therefore, he said that this is when they must start the fight immediately. Many conversations took place during this time. They considered which force to target first during this period. The chapter ended with Xiang making up his mind to do his best to protect his race from humans.

My Wife is a Demon Queen Chapter 376: Release Date

A war is about to begin, and much will unfold as the story progresses. Kings, queens, warriors, all will come on stage one after the other. So, My Wife Is A Demon Queen Chapter 376 will be released non-stop this week. The final release date is July 1st, 2022. Fans can only access all chapters of the manhwa on the official pages of Naver, Webtoon and Kakaopage. So keep an eye on The Anime Daily for more information on it.