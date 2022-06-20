Workin’ Moms Fans Just Got Some Bittersweet Season 7 News

Catherine Reitman, the show’s creator, who also stars as Kate Foster, made the announcement that the show’s seventh season will also be her last. Taking to Instagram to post a video of her updating her fans with the news, she wrote, “Workin’ Moms season 7 is coming, but there’s something you should know… Sending love to all our fans nothing without you! See you soon.”

A press release appears at the end of the video stating that Season 7 of Workin’ Moms will debut sometime in 2023. Many people were understandably upset when they received the news. Mary Elizabeth Ellis wrote: “Absolutely LOVE this show. I’m sad to see you go but can’t wait to see you go 😉 I know you’re going to do great things with this final season. Enjoy!” Reitman’s co-star Jessalyn Wanlim also got in on the action, proclaiming, “SEVEN F***ING SEASONS is insane!!! What a ride.”

“Workin’ Moms” may be coming to an end, but at least it will still be enjoyable for a while longer.