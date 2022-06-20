June 20, 2022
Entertainment

Workin’ Moms Fans Just Got Some Bittersweet Season 7 News

Admin



Catherine Reitman, the show’s creator, who also stars as Kate Foster, made the announcement that the show’s seventh season will also be her last. Taking to Instagram to post a video of her updating her fans with the news, she wrote, “Workin’ Moms season 7 is coming, but there’s something you should know… Sending love to all our fans nothing without you! See you soon.”

A press release appears at the end of the video stating that Season 7 of Workin’ Moms will debut sometime in 2023. Many people were understandably upset when they received the news. Mary Elizabeth Ellis wrote: “Absolutely LOVE this show. I’m sad to see you go but can’t wait to see you go 😉 I know you’re going to do great things with this final season. Enjoy!” Reitman’s co-star Jessalyn Wanlim also got in on the action, proclaiming, “SEVEN F***ING SEASONS is insane!!! What a ride.”

“Workin’ Moms” may be coming to an end, but at least it will still be enjoyable for a while longer.





Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Previous post The Riverdale Scene Fans Wish They Had Never Filmed

Recent Post

Top Category

Entertainment

Top News

Celebrity

Biography