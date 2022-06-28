Woody Allen Drops Career Bombshell On Alec Baldwin

A day before the live stream began, Alec Baldwin posted a video promoting the upcoming interview. Although he smiled and appeared cheerful for the video, the caption accompanying the post told a slightly different story. “Let me upfront by saying that I have ZERO INTEREST in the judgments and hypocritical posts of anyone here,” Baldwin wrote (via NBC News). “I’m obviously someone who has my own beliefs and couldn’t care less about the speculations of others. If you think a trial should be done via an HBO documentary, that’s your problem.”

With that disclaimer out of the way, the interview proceeded as planned. Speaking to Baldwin from his New York home, Woody Allen revealed his plans to retire from Hollywood after “one or two more” projects, telling the embattled “Rust” actor, “I’m going to do one more, and I” Let’s see how it feels” (via Times Union). Allen added: “A lot of the thrill is gone. It’s not as fun as it used to be.”

The comments came as around 2,600 viewers on Instagram watched, many of whom clearly weren’t expecting such a bombshell. Allen went on to reveal exactly why he plans to retire from the film industry. Remarkably, Allen’s reasoning for the move seems unrelated to his advanced age or controversial nature.