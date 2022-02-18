Women’s Free Skate Ends In Sobs And Tears: Russia’s Kamila Valieva Stumbles And Falls During The Event, Ends Up In The Fourth Position. The women’s figure skating competition free of the Beijing Winter Olympics that took place on February 17 ended with a flurry of dismay and confusion after Russian skater Kamila Valieva, who was winning the event was unable to avoid mistakes , leaving the event dissatisfied and upset.

Kamila Valieva’s Russian teammates Anna Shcherbakova took first place and Alexandra Trusova was placed second. The third spot was taken by Japanese Figure skater Kaori Sakamoto.

Not only the demise of Valieva that turned the women’s free skate competition to a shambles, but also the disappointment of Trusova who was able to secure the second spot.

Women’s Free Skate Ends In Sobs And Tears: Russia’s Kamila Valieva Stumbles And Falls During The Event, Ends Up In The Fourth Position

The women’s free skating competition at the Beijing Olympics is already marred by controversy over the skater of 15 years old, Valieva of Russia tested positive for taking an unregulated drug, known as trimetazidine.

Following the time that Valieva was found to be positive for the drug that is banned and was later banned, it was announced that the International Olympic Committee has informed that in the event Valieva is able to make it to on the podium there will not be a ceremony to award medals.

Valieva was found to be positive for trimetazidine during December, and the results were announced just this week, just a few days prior to the conclusion of the free skating event and Valieva is likely to be awarded the gold medal.

Valieva was placed in the top spot for the ladies free skating event, committed five errors in the final competition that resulted in her being in fourth place. Valieva who was in tears was criticised by the Russian Figure skating instructor Eteri Tutberzide.

Tutberzide was quoted as commenting, “Why did you let it go? What made you stop fighting”. Later , the skater of the teen age was taken backstage by a person.

When Valieva was taken the backstage area, Trusova appeared to be crying and angry, screaming at a member of Tutberzide’s team of coaches. Trusova has stated, “Everyone has a gold medal! Everyone does! However, I’m not! I hate figure skating! I hate! I’ll never walk onto ice again! Never!”. In interviews with journalists, Trusova has admitted that she was not happy about the result. ” I haven’t won any major events in the past three years. In my efforts to achieve an objective, and I constantly make sure to add more quads. Once I’ve reached the point where I’m winning, I’ll succeed. It didn’t happen, and which is why I was angry”.

On the other hand, gold medalist Anna Shcherbakova was seen standing in a solitary position for a couple of minutes with no emotion in his eyes. In a conversation with the media she stated, ” I was feeling alot of pleasure because I happened to be in the right time and right place and did the right things”. She added that ” On the other hand, I feel this emptiness inside”. The bronze medallist Kaori Sakamoto from Japan was also crying, but not like the other skaters’ tears.

Sakamoto’s tears are of happiness. The bronze medalist shared her delight at getting the bronze medal declaring, ” I don’t have the massive jumps like many others do this is a huge disadvantage. This means that I needed to be able to perform flawlessly”.

The world remains uncertain regarding the fate of Valieva at the Olympics but as a teen and being regarded as an “protected person” under the rules against doping, Valieva could be free of severe punishments.

In accordance with World Anti-Doping Agency Rules, the decision to decide on Kamila Valieva is to test an additional part from her urine specimen.