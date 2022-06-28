Wolf Pack – What We Know So Far

The show’s current cast consists of Bella Shepard, Armani Jackson, Chloe Rose Robertson and Tyler Lawrence Gray (per Deadline). Shepard has guest-starred on shows such as Grace and Frankie, Orange Is the New Black, and The Wilds, most recently in the Paramount+ reboot of iCarly. Jackson, meanwhile, has appeared on shows like Grey’s Anatomy and Chad, as well as the Steven Spielberg film Ready Player One. Robertson and Gray still have young careers and so far no significant projects under their belts. An exact release date for the series has yet to be announced, although Deadline reports it will be released in 2022, with production set to begin in late June.

The show is set to revolve around Everett, played by Jackson, and Blake, played by Shepard, who are injured when a supernatural creature appears after a wildfire in California. The two share a mutual attraction and also find themselves with fraternal twins Luna and Harlan, played by Robertson and Gray respectively. The twins were adopted after an earlier wildfire 16 years ago, which also took place under mysterious circumstances. The four then discover that the secret that binds them together has to do with werewolves.

This isn’t the first time creator Jeff Davis has worked with werewolves, as he was also the creative force behind the MTV series Teen Wolf. He is also currently working on a film sequel to the latter series.