Willow Stars Erin Kellyman And Amar Chadha-Patel Discuss The Surreal Feelings They Had Shooting The Series

Willow is such a popular film, perhaps largely because of the wonderful innocence, compassion, and heroism Warwick Davis brings to the title role. What emotions did each of you experience when you first got on set when Warwick was there in his costume?

Erin Kellyman: It was a very surreal situation because I had met Warwick before, but I had only recently seen the film. Seeing him so much older but in the same world with this set and in his costume was a very surreal experience. It was very cool.

Amar Chadha-Patel: I think I had all the emotions one can have – love, fear, anger, hate and joy. It was wonderful. I grew up watching film, so it was part of my childhood. I was in this weird process of bringing it back to life and seeing Warwick as Willow, but an older and wiser Willow. It was very, very intense.

Erin, you played the central role of Enfys Nest in Solo: A Star Wars Story. Do you think your work on this film with Ron Howard and Jon Kasdan contributed in any way to your casting for Willow? If not, it is surely a wonderful coincidence.

Kellyman: Maybe Jon had said that he had started talking about making Willow again that set and had said before that he would think of me from then on. I do not know why. I’m glad he did!