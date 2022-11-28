Willow Series Creator Jonathan Kasdan Thinks Harry Potter Was Inspired By The Original Movie

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Jonathan Kasdan revealed that the mainstream appearance of Harry Potter made him think of the farmer-turned-wizard from Ron Howard’s fantasy stint. JK Rowling’s beloved blockbuster-phenomenon book series (which also starred Davis as two different characters) is acknowledged to have the same cultural impact as Star Wars, and despite its seminal impact, it marked the very beginning of Mr. Potter’s adventure who impressed him.

“It’s hard not to look at the opening of Harry Potter, which is a baby left on a doorstep, and equate it to that in a pretty clear way,” Kasdan said of The Boy Who Lived. “One has to wonder if JK Rowling hasn’t given it a little thought.” Kasdan was referring to the safe transportation of Elnora Danan, the prophesied little rascal who was promised to turn the tide against the forces of evil. Is it similar? Sure, but so does Superman’s backstory and the other heroes formed at Lucasfilm, Luke and Leia Skywalker.

The difference here is that all of these iconic heroes have had many chances to return to the mainstream and re-engage fans, and now Willow is finally getting a chance. See if he can pull it together when the Willow series debuts on Disney+ on December 30th.