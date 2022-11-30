Willow On Disney+ Accomplishes Something That Star Wars Keeps Missing

Like JJ Abrams’ The Force Awakens, Disney+’s first episode of Willow spends little time on the hero we hope to see. Instead, time is spent getting to know the younger generation in a world of three decades ago. Every character type makes the guest list – the noble knight with the best of intentions (Erin Kellyman’s Jade), the hero hungry to test their mettle (Ruby Cruz’s Kit), and the incredulous villain who has seen it all (Amar Chadha ). -Patel’s Thraxus). With the creation of this new community, it comes as a shock when the last-minute addition Dove turns out to be the prophesied world savior we met years earlier – Elora Danan (Ellie Bamber).

It’s a massive moment that has show creator Jonathan Kasdan pulling the rug, and the kind of deserved turn of events Abrams failed to master when it came to Daisy Ridley’s stranded loner Rey. Seeing her first catch the lightsaber was awesome but not surprising no matter how hard the followers tried to hide it. In contrast, the Dove/Elora reveal works so well because the teenage romance element of her storyline with the now-vanished Prince Airk (Dempsey Bryk) works like a cliche cover-up. The show sells the idea that Dove is love-obsessed and completely overwhelmed, so it’s well deserved when the low-ranking cook turns out to be the country’s savior, adding an extra dynamic to an already interesting ensemble.