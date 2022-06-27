Will You Still Be Able To Play Overwatch When Overwatch 2 Launches?

During an AMA on the r/games subreddit, Overwatch 2 Game Director Aaron Keller dropped the news that Overwatch PvP will be replaced by Overwatch 2 when it releases on October 4th, 2022. Overwatch” needs to be “upgraded” to the free “Overwatch 2”. Some fans were understandably upset by the announcement, arguing that Blizzard simply wants to get money for its Battle Pass system from fans who have no other option.

Considering the game is free to play and cosmetics carry over, this change will not cause players to lose anything they earned in the original game. However, 6v6 play of Overwatch will not be accessible once Overwatch 2 comes out and switches things to 5v5.

While not everyone will enjoy the original Overwatch going offline, the decision keeps the Overwatch fan base united on one game.