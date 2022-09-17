Will Xiang Survive? Release Date & Plot

My Wife is a Demon Queen Chapter 393 might as well be this week’s most exciting release. The final chapter featured a cliffhanger that got all fans thinking about the future of marriage. Thus, having judged the blue domain of Isabella, the human emperor also initiated the black domain. And when Xiang was hit by it, his body started breaking up into segments. So, without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about the future of this war.

In the following story, fans will get acquainted with the consequences of fighting with people. Xiang Yes’s life is at stake after taking up this fight. However, this would not be the case while the queen is still on the battlefield.

My Wife Is A Demon Queen Chapter 393: What Will Happen Next?

Once again we have no title and no plot details for the latest chapter of Demon Queen. This chapter will certainly begin with Xiang Yes’s reaction to the attack. What hit him could in no way be described as an attack. Instead, it was a slight touch of the Emperor’s black domain. His forehead was already beginning to crumble as the drop touched him. So Isabella’s whole and only goal now would be to save her husband from the curse.

Discussions on the internet suggest that this is the type of magic that kills demons. And now that Xiang also has the powers of a demon, he too has been hit by the same attack. My Wife Is A Demon Queen Chapter 393 will continue the war. But the stakes have risen as they must also save the man’s life.

Summary of the previous chapter!

My Wife Is a Demon Queen Chapter 392 began with the Demon Queen entering the fray. This was one of the strongest scenes in history. She flew into battle only to see that Elena had also come to join all the fighters. This is when Isabella set out to expand the range of her powers. Her husband was concerned when he saw the Queen relaunch the Blue Domain. At this point, Elena went to the queen to tell her that Xiang Ye was not the real Sophiesac.

The Queen was shocked after hearing this. The chapter then moves on to the battle with the Emperor. Here he attempted to initiate a black domain that could succumb to all living beings around them. At the end of the chapter, Isabella was unable to reach her husband to protect her. And the impermanence of the black domain touched his forehead. And so a strange reaction had already begun in her body.

The latest chapter of Demon Queen has now come out on its own. As such, it would be some time before fans could get their hands on the next one. So the final release date of My Wife Is A Demon Queen Chapter 393 would be September 21, 2022. Fans can only get all the chapters of the manhwa on the official pages of Naver, Webtoon and Kakaopage. So keep an eye on The Anime Daily for all the updates right here.