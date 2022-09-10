Will Uncle from Another World make it through the COVID crisis?

The title Ojisan (“Uncle”) from Uncles from Another World. Photo credit: Studio Atelier Pontdarc

The Isekai Ojisan official anime website has announced that Uncle From Another World Episode 8 will be released on November 24, 2022 in Japan.

It has also been announced that the Episode 1 anime will be re-aired starting in early October as follows:

on AT-X and BS11 – from October 6th

on TOKYO MX – from October 7th

on KBS Kyoto and Sun TV — from October 8

on TV Aichi – from October 11, 2022

Immediately following the release of Episode 7 (September 1, 2022), it was announced that Uncle From Another World Episode 8 would be postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

In early July 2022, the production behind the Isekai Ojisan series announced that Episode 5 would be delayed by 2 weeks (from August 3 to August 17, 2022) for the same reason mentioned above.

The Uncle from Another World September program

The previous episodes of the anime are currently being re-aired. Here is Isekai Ojisan’s September 2022 broadcast schedule:

September 7th: Episode 3

September 14: Episode 4

September 21: Episode 5

September 28: Episode 6

The uncle’s jacket image and digipack illustration from Another World, Volume 1. Photo credit: Studio Atelier Pontdarc

Released in June 2022 and recently details about the anime’s Blu-ray and DVD, cover art and digipack illustration of the Uncle from Another World Volume 1 have been revealed. In a nutshell:

Volume 1: The first volume will be released on September 28, 2022. It contains episodes 1 to 4. The Blu-ray price is ¥14,300 (incl. VAT) and the DVD price is ¥12,100 (incl. VAT).

Volume 2: The second volume will be released on October 26, 2022. It contains episodes 5 to 8. The Blu-ray price is ¥14,300 (incl. VAT) and the DVD price is ¥12,100 (incl. VAT).

Volume 3: The third volume will be released on November 25, 2022. It contains episodes 9 to 13. The Blu-ray price is ¥14,300 (incl. VAT) and the DVD price is ¥12,100 (incl. VAT).

As you can see, Volume 2 contains the Uncle From Another World episode 8. Considering the production schedule has been pushed back by more than two months, it’s possible that the release dates for the Uncle From Another World Blu- Delay Ray.

