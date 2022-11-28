Will Smith Says Emancipation’s Brutal Shoot Was His Most Difficult

In “Emancipation,” Will Smith plays real-life slave Peter — made famous by the 1863 photograph of his flogged back — as he flees north to freedom (via History). In an interview with EW, Smith explained that Emancipation was his most difficult role to date. “The swamp, the alligators and snakes and spiders — and then we had a COVID shutdown,” Smith recalled. “We had a hurricane. We had a heat index of 115 degrees. I mean, it was absolutely grueling.”

Smith went on to hint that the brutal conditions led to a stronger bottom line. “I’ve never been prouder of a work of art,” he added. In the same interview, the actor stated that he feels guilty that all the other people who worked so hard on this film might be punished for their actions.

Not everything about the making of the film was awkward, however. In a recent Instagram post, Smith shared his favorite filming moment when the rain interrupted production for a few beautiful moments. He wrote: “Love how [the rain] leaves everything. It is wonderful. It’s also a moment I want to find for the character. In the midst of all hell he finds just one moment of the beauty of God in nature and realizes that the problem is man, the problem is in people’s hearts, it’s not in God’s world.” After everything Peter is going through, It would be hard for him to find beauty in the world, but perhaps Smith has the acting skills to bring that complexity to the character.