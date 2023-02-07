Will Smith Dropped Out Of The Rap Tribute At The Grammys

Will Smith has made his share of rap hits over the years and was supposed to be part of the Grammy Awards’ tribute to 50 years of hip-hop (via Variety). However, as musician and producer Questlove noted, Smith’s absence was strictly work-related, and the actor was simply too busy with his Hollywood schedule to attend the tribute. In fact, the event happened to coincide with the filming of Bad Boys 4.

“I’ll give the spoiler alert away,” Questlove said. “Will Smith was part of the celebrations tonight, but they started filming ‘Bad Boys 4’ this week. He had to do a lot of pre-recording, so we had to lose Will.”

Smith wasn’t the only person who couldn’t make it. Per The New York Times, Questlove juggled a massive cast and dealt with a string of big-name cancellations, including Lil Wayne. Regardless, the end result was very impressive – and even included a nod to the Fresh Prince, as his old musical partner DJ Jazzy Jeff was in attendance.