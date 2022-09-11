Will Ricciardo Kill Blanche? Release Date & More!

All Hail Lady Blanche Chapter 44 will be the heartbreak chapter for Ricciardo. The previous chapter was quite disappointing as it showed Blanche’s darker side. Guillermo and Blanche made out in the previous chapter. The problem, however, is that Ricciardo saw both together. So he could turn to his father to show everyone else the true colors of Blache.

The next chapter could be a problem for Blanche. When the boss finds out about the Guillermo-Blanche relationship, he will see to it that they are eliminated. Blanche mentioned something about her family in the previous chapter. However, the manhwa in the previous chapter did not go into the details of family background. Read the article below for information on future chapters of the Manhwa!

All Hail Lady Blanche Chapter 44: What Will Happen Next?

All Hail Lady Blanche Chapter 44 will be the result of Blanche’s dark karma. She used everyone as a dummy to climb up in the dungeon game. She even agreed to kill Ricciardo in the previous chapter. However, Ricciardo’s innocence kept him from doing so. But the manhwa has now taken a dramatic turn.

Ricciardo’s whole world could be turned upside down with this incident in the Manhwa. Also, he might change his nature in the coming chapter. The cute, handsome Ricciardo could become the rude, rough Ricciardo. The second plot point for the upcoming manhwa is the murder story of Blanche’s family. She last mentioned that her family had done some dark things no one could have imagined. The next chapter might reveal how dark they were.

What was covered in the previous chapter?

The 43rd chapter of All Hail Lady Blanche begins with Blanche and others returning from the dungeon. Blanche had solved all the mysteries in the dungeon. In addition, they, Silvano and Ricciardo collected the treasure from the dungeon. Achilles’ family was put in prison and the Ghetto family began partying at night. As always, Blanche was pretty drunk.

However, Ricciardo became so drunk that he could not contain himself. Blanche led him into a corner. There Ricciardo Blanche came too close. However, Blanche decided to sober him up first. When Ricciardo regained consciousness, Blanche revealed that since she disliked him, he should stop liking her. Ricciardo pleaded with all his feelings, but Blanche walked away from him in Guillermo’s arms.

All Hail Lady Blanche Chapter 44 will be released on September 13, 2022. The manhwa series is at a turning point where all things could turn against Blanche in the upcoming chapter. In addition, there are countless possibilities for the upcoming chapter. Stay tuned to our page for glimpses of future chapters as they release online!