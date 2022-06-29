Will Ohma Fight Kiryuu Setsuna! Release Date

advertisement

This week, fans can watch Tokita Ohma enter the fight ring in Kengan Omega Chapter 165. The chapter is uninterruptedly provided with a correct publication date. The final chapter began with Narushima Koga defeating Tokeshi Kota. After the celebrations were over, the next few panels featured all the winners from different pools. Now the next rounds are coming up. Here’s everything you need to know about the next outing.

In the following story, Tokita Ohma would learn that he must take charge of the fight in the next round. However, the quirky and suspicious nature of Kiryuu will also unfold in the upcoming chapter.

Kengan Omega Chapter 165: What Will Happen Next?

The title and scans of the next chapter have yet to come out. It was seen that Gaoh Ryuki lost the match because his movements suddenly slowed down. In the final panel of the chapter, Kiryuu Setsuna said Gaoh fell into the same curse as all fighters. So now it’s game time where they all convince Tokita Ohma to fight in the second round of his pool.

Kengan Omega Chapter 165 will also discuss the fate of the players who lost the match in the first round. It’s possible that there would be another Eliminator round between all of these players. This means that Ryuki would also get a second chance to get his form back. Of all the storylines, Tokita Ohma’s match will be the most watchable.

Summary of the previous chapter!

The title of Kengan Omega Chapter 164 was Shakeups in the First Match. The chapter started with Narushima Koga winning his very first match. But Funayama Yoshiki thought to himself that he couldn’t give up just yet. Later, Akiyama informed Kaede Ohma that all other matches were over as well. The next panels showed all the winners from the remaining pools.

Later, one of the second matches started where Gaoh Ryuki lost the match against Tokeshi Kota. But it turned out that it was Ryuki’s fault that led to the defeat. He suddenly had to slow down at the end of the game, causing him to lose footing. The chapter ended with the introduction of a new player named Kiryuu Setsuna, who mentioned that Ryuki had also fallen into the trap.

Kengan Omega Chapter 165 Release Date

Fights, battles and face-offs will continue to add fire to the next deployment of Kengan Omega. But fans are desperately looking forward to reading Ohma’s fight with one of Worm’s fighters. That too would happen very soon. So, Kengan Omega Chapter 165 will be released this week without any delay. The final release date is June 30, 2022. Fans can only get all chapters on Kodansha official pages. So keep in touch with The Anime Daily for all the updates on it.