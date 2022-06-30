Will Medicine Work? Release Date

advertisement

I Shall Master The Family Chapter 74 is about the aftermath of the medicine. Florentia had worked hard to heal her father. She even asked Estira to create a cure and they eventually realized they needed Bomnia flowers. So she asked Perez to bring them to her. But will it help?

It seems like it will. In the 74th chapter, the Estira medicine will begin to show results. Gallahan will speak to Perez and thank him for everything he has done. Estira and Florentia will talk. In the meantime, Perez will sit down with Florentia. Read on to find out more.

I Will Master The Family Chapter 74: What Will Happen Next?

Estira’s medicine has finally worked, and now Gallahan is better. He told Florentia that he felt light and better. He can now move his hands. After hearing his words, Florentia burst into tears and hugged her father. She then spends some time alone with him and tells him how Perez brought the Bomnia flowers while it was raining. Gallahan will be surprised to hear this and will want to see Perez.

Later in the morning, Perez will be visiting Gallahan and will be happy to see him in good shape. Perez and Gallahan will talk, and he will thank Perez for risking his health to bring those Bomnia flowers. In the meantime, Florentia will speak with Estira. She will ask how long it will take to heal. But Estira has no idea. Later, she and Perez will sit down for breakfast and enjoy their time together. He will be happy to see Florentia smile and promises that he can do anything for her.

A short summary!

Previously in I Shall Master The Family Chapter 73, Perez entered the mansion with the Bomnia flowers. Soon everyone gathered and brought some towels for him and got the guest room ready. Florentia helped him dry his body and called him stupid for not coming in the carriage in this weather. However, he stayed mum and let her scold him. Soon Mr. Clerivan informed Florentia that a hot water bath was ready and they should now take Perez there. Perez then asked Florentia to send the Bomnia flowers to Estira.

She rushed to Estira who was waiting for her. Florentia gave her the Bomnia flowers and asked her to save her father. Estira made the medicine and asked Florentia to wait an hour to see if the cure worked. So Florentia decided to stay with Perez. She spent her night with him and asked him why he had come. He could have asked his servants to send them. Later she started dreaming that her father had died and the cure was not working. Shortly thereafter, Roril arrived in the middle of the night, and Florentia began to wonder if perhaps her father had died. She rushed to his room and found him healed.

I Shall Master The Family follows a weekly release pattern. So Chapter 74 will be released on July 2nd, 2022. It will explore a blossoming relationship between Perez and Florentia. Stay tuned. The Anime Daily keeps you updated.