Will May Bee Win The Match? Release Date & More!

Extreme Hearts Episode 11 will be a fierce competition between rivals. The Snow Wolf and Rise team put up some tough competition in the previous episode. The previous volleyball was an exciting match that ended with the last decisive shot. However, Rise defeated the competing rivals by just one point.

The players with the best points will enter the arena in the next episode of the anime. Doll Link’s team is looking for first place in the game. However, the May Bee Master will not let the opposing team win easily. The Rise team will only be watching their future rival in the upcoming episode. Read the article below to learn more about the upcoming episode of the anime!

Extreme Hearts Episode 11: Will Doll Link Deserve First Place?

Doll Link can’t wait to make it to the finale in Episode 11 of Extreme Hearts. However, there are some emotional issues that will be addressed in the next episode. The title for the latest episode seems a little tricky. Why the episode is called “Promise” is not clear. But there has to be a real reason for it. Most likely, it will be the past that the two teams have shared together.

In addition, the next episode will be the perfect opportunity for RISE to prepare for the finale. Strategy is the key factor in any situation. So, the RISE team must develop a strategy to battle with their rivals in the finals. May Bee Team not showing their skills. However, the team with a second place will be perfect for observing the team’s core attacks.

Brief synopsis of the previous episode

The tenth episode of Extreme Hearts began with Michelle and Hiyori meeting in person. They exchanged their pasts under a bridge in the city. In addition, they became emotionally connected during their conversation. Hiyori learned that Michelle was struggling with financial problems at home. She didn’t even have money to buy groceries for her home.

So Hiyori bought some groceries for Michelle with her own money. But Michelle only accepted her after giving Hiyori her guitar. The Snow Wolf and the RISE team faced off in the arena the next day. The snow wolf put up a tough fight and Michelle surprised everyone with the speed attack. However, RISE’s teamwork put a damper on Snow Wolf’s game.

The Extreme Hearts Episode 11 will be released on September 17, 2022. However, there is no information on the confirmed release of the anime. The finals are upon us and the RISE team must prepare to face off against the best team in the competition. Keep following The Anime Daily for more information about the upcoming episode of the title anime!